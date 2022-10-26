A search party was launched to find Jahrah, 54, a grandmother who didn’t return from a rubber plantation in Indonesia’s Jambi province. A 22-foot-long python was found with a swollen midsection during the search. A shocking and disturbing video shows how after slicing open the giant snake, the remains of the grandmother’s body were found, who had been swallowed whole by the snake. Watch: Tiny Purple Snake Swallows Huge Egg in One Go in Viral Video That Will Leave You Open-Mouthed.

Graphic Content Warning: This video shows a volunteer pinning the python’s head down as villagers slice it open.

22Ft Python Eats 54-Year-Old Grandmother Alive in Indonesia, Disturbing Video Goes Viral

Missing Grandma’s Body Found in Monster Python That Swallowed Her Whole pic.twitter.com/MP5eueGgfM — Poetik Flakko (@FlakkoPoetik) October 25, 2022

Read the Full Report of the Shocking Incident Here

Grandmother, 54, is eaten alive by 22ft python in Indonesia https://t.co/BHKqQtBwmQ pic.twitter.com/CY9vliN7OS — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) October 25, 2022

