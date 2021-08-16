Google on Monday commemorated the birth anniversary of Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, India's first woman Satyagrahi and a writer and freedom fighter, with a creative doodle. It is Subhadra Kumari Chauhan's 117th birth anniversary today. The Google Doodle featuring Subhadra Kumari Chauhan, shows her in a saree, with a paper and pen. The Doodle is illustrated by New Zealand-based artist Prabha Mallya.

Chauhan was a trailblazing writer and freedom fighter whose work rose to national prominence during a male-dominated era of literature. Her evocative nationalist poem 'Jhansi ki Rani' is widely regarded as one of the most recited poems in Hindi literature. Happy birthday, Subhadra Kumari Chauhan! Read More About Subhadra Kumari Chauhan Here.

Here's the Google Doodle Honouring Subhadra Kumari Chauhan:

A birthday #GoogleDoodle for Indian author & activist Subhadra Kumari Chauhan 🇮🇳#DidYouKnow? Her poem "Jhansi ki Rani" is among the most recited poems in all of Hindi literature 📖 🎨 by guest artist Prabha Mallya → https://t.co/sqV7UPcANw pic.twitter.com/Sk4M8nrygR — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) August 16, 2021

