The countdown to New Year's 2023 has already begun around the world and Google too is ready to welcome the New Year in its own style. Upon searching ‘Countdown to New Year 2023’ internet users are greeted with bursts of colourful confettis. So go ahead and check it out ahead of New Year’s day.

Check Image:

Google Search for Countdown to New Year 2023 (Photo Credit- File Image)

Happy New Year 2023 Wishes:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)