In its ‘Year in Search 2024 lists,’ Google has also released a list of the top ‘Near Me’ searches, showing the most searched locations and services that people in India were looking for. The trending searches and keywords include AQI Near Me, Onam Sadhya Near Me, Ram Mandir Near Me, Sports Bar Near Me, Best Bakery Near Me, Trendy Cafes Near Me, Polio Drops Near Me, Shiv Temple Near Me, Best Coffee Near Me, and Hanuman Movie Near Me. These searches highlight searches related to healthcare and interest in local experiences, which range from cultural to religious and food and entertainment spots, showing the diverse needs and preferences of people. Google Year in Search 2024 in India: Top 10 Recipes That Made to Google Year in Search List.

