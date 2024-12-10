The ’Year in Search 2024’ list has been released by Google, and one of the lists highlights the most popular recipes and trending food keywords searched the most online in India. According to the data, the most searched recipes include Porn Star Martini, Mango Pickle, Dhaniya Panjiri, Ugadi Pachadi, Charnamrit, Ema Datshi, Flat White, Kanji, Shankarpali, and Chammanthi. These recipes are unique and flavourful, and many of them are traditionally enjoyed during festivals, which also likely contributes to their popularity. Azerbaijan, Manali, Jaipur and More, Top 10 Travel Destinations That Made to Google Year in Search List.

Google Year in Search 2024 in India: Recipes

