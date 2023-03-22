A lion was recorded entering a Gir Somnath village in Gujarat. Seeing the jungle king being chased by street dogs is quite unreal. The dogs followed him until he reached a herd of cows, who, too, was scared of him. Nevertheless, it is one of the rare instances that the lion himself was seen strolling on the streets, while leopards, tigers, and cheetahs are often noticed. People have repeatedly questioned the forest authorities and officers about these incidents. The video is now making rounds on the Internet.

Lion Enters Inside Gujarat's Village

