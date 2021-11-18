Gurgaon’s Sadar Bazaar Gurudwara is now open for our Muslim brothers to offer their daily namaz.

#Gurgaon’s Sadar Bazaar Gurudwara is now open for our Muslim brothers to offer their daily namaz keeping in mind the recent events that took place in the city. — Harteerath Singh (@HarteerathSingh) November 17, 2021

