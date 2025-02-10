A shocking incident of shooting has come to light from Maharashtra, where two persons were injured in firing near a gurdwara in Nanded. It is reported that the shooting occurred outside a Gurudwara around 9:30 AM today, February 10. Two people were injured in the shooting incident, with one person being critical. Police officials said that the assailant, who was riding a bike, fired at the victims and fled. One of those injured is believed to be a murder accused out on parole. After the incident, police launched an investigation into the firing. Maharashtra Shocker: Man Rapes 17-Year-Old Girl, Shares Sex Assault Video on WhatsApp in Bhiwandi; 3 Including Another Minor Girl Arrested for Blackmail.

Shooting Occurs Gurudwara in Nanded

Mumbai, Maharashtra: In Nanded district, Maharashtra, a shooting occurred outside a Gurudwara, injuring two people, one critically. The assailant, riding a bike, fired at the victims and fled. The incident took place around 9:30 AM pic.twitter.com/kF4L4VoYFx — IANS (@ians_india) February 10, 2025

