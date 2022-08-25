In a bizarre incident, a video of a hand pump spewing fire and water has gone viral on social media. In the 1-minute 25-second video clip, one can see fire being spewed out of the hand pump. As the video moves further, the hand pump can be seen throwing water after the fire. This unusual incident has left netizens curious. According to reports, the incident was reported in a village in Madhya Pradesh. Visuals of the hand pump spewing water and fire at Kachhar village has attracted all sort of comments. Since being shared, the video has garnered nearly 1500 views and counting.

Watch Video:

Watch: Hand Pump Spews Fire In Madhya Pradesh's Village https://t.co/bdTZGX9NvB pic.twitter.com/Cnzr04PnFT — NDTV (@ndtv) August 25, 2022

