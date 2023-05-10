Instagram celebrity Hasbulla Magomedov was arrested on May 9 after he and his friends were caught on camera disturbing other drivers on the road. The social media sensation was arrested in Dagestan, Russia, for violating traffic rules. He was further placed on 'House Arrest' after being granted bail in the rash driving case. Later on, Hasbulla took to Instagram to post an apology story for the incident. Hasbulla Gets Bail in Alleged Reckless Driving Case in Russia; Internet Sensation Placed on ‘House Arrest’- Reports.

Hasbulla Arrested:

Internet personality Hasbulla has reportedly been arrested alongside his friends in Dagestan, Russia for violating traffic laws. pic.twitter.com/dNuX2SatlA — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 8, 2023

Here's the Apology Hasbulla Posted on His Instagram:

Hasbulla Apology Story (Photo Credits: Instagram)

