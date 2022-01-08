Google celebrates Stephen Hawking's 80th birth anniversary on January 8, Saturday. The search engine giant paid tribute to the famous English theoretical physicist by posting an animated video on its home page. The 2 minute video features Hawking's life and work, with a narration by the scientist himself. Scroll down to know more about the Google Doodle for Today.

Have you ever wondered what happens inside a black hole?#StephenHawking explored the answers to such big questions so humankind could better understand the universe 🔭 Check out today's video #GoogleDoodle → https://t.co/oFHvtOgCmz 🎨 by @MatthewCruicks4 pic.twitter.com/FVV7sXbwxW — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) January 8, 2022

