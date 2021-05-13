A 95-year-old COVID-19-positive granny from Rajkot is going viral after showing the internet her fighting spirit. The video is winning hearts online.

Heart-Warming Video Capturing Garba Moves of a 95-Year-Old COVID-19 Patient

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)