Former Diplomat and United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger was recently pranked online by Russian pranksters Vovan and Lexus, who posed as Ukraine President Zelensky. "Who do you think is guilty of the Nord Stream explosion? [sic]," the prankster asked Henry Kissinger. "I thought you were [sic]," said the Former US diplomat after a long pause in the prank call. The video of the prank call is going viral on social media. Former US Diplomat Henry Kissinger Celebrates 100th Birthday, Still Active in Global Affairs.

Watch the Viral Video Here:

WATCH 🚨 Henry Kissinger has fallen victim to Russian pranksters posing as Zelensky Pranksters pretending to be Zelensky: "Who do you think is guilty of the Nord Stream explosion?" Henry Kissinger after a long pause: "I thought you were." pic.twitter.com/cgVlC2OsFg — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 11, 2023

Video of the Prank:

Henry Kissinger falls victim to Russian pranksters posing as Ukraine's president Zelensky.pic.twitter.com/hAtkTPqPPr — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) July 11, 2023

