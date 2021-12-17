Google-owned video streaming and social media platform, YouTube replaces its infamous Rewind, the company's annual video recap of the year with an exciting 24-hour interactive year-end event called ESCAPE2021 (YouTube Escape 2021). And it promises to be a blockbuster considering it will feature the likes of BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, The Weeknd, Lofi Girl, Doja Cat, Mark Rober and others. Details about more guests will be announced shortly.

YouTube announced that will be three "chapters" within the live stream to give viewers around the world a chance to take part. The first chapter is scheduled to take place on December 16 at 12:00 am ET. In addition to English, Escape2021 will stream in German, French, Spanish, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean and Portuguese.

YouTube Tweets On ESCAPE 2021:

.@lofigirl’s going on an adventure ✨ play your way through the year at #ESCAPE2021 an interactive livestream Dec 16 → https://t.co/9E2wBrU2aw pic.twitter.com/6uRDYKh4iM — YouTube (@YouTube) December 12, 2021

Here's What Bighit Tweeted

#BTS is ready for #ESCAPE2021, an interactive experience live streaming on @YouTube. Join us & celebrate the year, with a few surprises along the way. 🗓 December 16-17, 2021 👀Set your reminder: ENG: https://t.co/dMagxlBSvU KOR: https://t.co/Jg3zj27Vd9 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) December 15, 2021

ESCAPE2021 | Play your way through the year on YouTube

