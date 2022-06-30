Videos of wild animals in their natural habitat are pretty fascinating to watch, and one such relatively rare and terrifying clip got viral on Twitter. Sightseers got a rare view of a hungry leopard jumping from one tree to another to hunt a monkey. The graceful panther was seen killing its prey in the air and then landing smoothly on the ground with the baby monkey in its mouth. The scene was captured at Panna Tiger Reserve, Madhya Pradesh. Leopard Attacks And Kills 2 Calves in Telangana's Sangareddy District.

Watch The Viral Clip Here:

A rare sight AT Panna Tiger Reserve. A leopard can be seen hunting a baby monkey by jumping on the tree. pic.twitter.com/PzTZKYO0b5 — MK (@MaheenSylvan) June 29, 2022

