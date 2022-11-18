The popular microblogging website Twitter has fallen into chaos after Elon Musk's hardcore ultimate. According to news reports, Twitter has told its employees that the company's office buildings will be temporarily closed, effective immediately. If you, too, are an active Twitterati, it would be no astonishment to see the chaotic mess it has gotten into. After #RIPTwitter, netizens have bombarded the platform with "If Twitter Dies" or "If Twitter Goes Down" funny memes, pictures, puns and laughable jokes. #RIPTwitter Funny Memes, Pictures and Amusing Jokes Go Viral After Thousands Reportedly Resign from the Social Media Company Disagreeing with Elon Musk's Hardcore Ultimatum.

'If Twitter' Dies Trends Online

wait i be joking but imma so sad if twitter dies. this how I feel connected to the world aw now I gotta outside and shit — Iyosias (@whitest_injera) November 18, 2022

Post Twitter World

society if twitter actually gets shut down pic.twitter.com/RTRXVltxwP — kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) November 18, 2022

Active Tweeple Be Like:

damn we really have to find hobbies if twitter is shutting down..pic.twitter.com/TARquKXFyB — ͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏͏chrixx (@chrixprint) November 18, 2022

Seriously? FB Or IG?

If Twitter eventually crashes, which app are you using to replace it? — 𝙏𝙔𝙍𝘼𝙉𝙏😈 (@Tyrantkingg) November 18, 2022

Argh!

#RIPTwitter Me checking after every second if Twitter is still active 😅 pic.twitter.com/EMLVj6NvEA — David K.l (@DavidK28962588) November 18, 2022

