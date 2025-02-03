Imsha Rehman is a popular Pakistani content creator and influencer who rose to prominence after an MMS video leak portraying her in a negative light circulated on social media platforms. She claimed that the video was fabricated. Post the incident, the influencer deleted her social media accounts and stayed out of the limelight. However, now in an interview, she has opened up about the incident. In the now viral video, Imsha states that the ordeal literally turned her life upside down as she could not attend university, she could not face people anymore, and she has even been receiving death threats. She adds that she has taken the legal route and that Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has also arrested a person in connection with the case. Watch the viral video below. Who Is Pakistani TikToker Imsha Rehman? Why Has She Deactivated Her Social Media Accounts? Meet Star Influencer Whose Intimate Video Leak Made Her Viral Sensation.

Imsha Rehman Opens Up About MMS Video Leak Controversy

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)