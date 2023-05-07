The official handle of the United Nations' Geneva office on Sunday landed itself in a controversy after it shared a tweet about wanting peace. The United Nations Geneva's Twitter account made a huge blunder while promoting a tweet on peace. In its tweet, the UN Geneva said, "We want peace. Silence the guns". The tweet was followed by the hashtags #StopWar and #IncestInPeace. However, the use of the word "Incest" created a tsunami of memes and jokes as netizens flooded Twitter with all types of reactions. Twitter user Emon Lusk also called out the UN Geneva Twitter handle and said, "It was up for 7 hours...7hours...drunk tweeting?" Meanwhile, the United Nations Geneva later rectified its mistake, however, by then it was too late as the post sparked memefest. Frankie The Dino, Famed UN Climate Activist, Warns World Leaders About Extinction Threat at COP 27 Summit (Watch Video).

It was up for 7 hours...7hours...drunk tweeting? pic.twitter.com/r44YmdhfaJ — Emon Lusk 🇪🇦🇺🇦 (@MayorLlonsCo) May 7, 2023

Thank you to those who flagged a typo in our previous tweet. We have deleted the wrong version. Here it is reposted with the correct hashtag. — United Nations Geneva (@UNGeneva) May 7, 2023

This message brought to you by Jamie and Cersei Lannister. — Kobzar ✙🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@CanadianKobzar) May 7, 2023

The dude or gal who's job is to write it was probably sleeping as they have a different time zone 🤔 possibly...hmmm — birdy4life🇺🇲🐥💕 ᵇⁱʳᵇˢ (@Agent_WD40_CIA) May 7, 2023

The UN is the biggest joke https://t.co/Fb4PeArEh5 — ProDemocracy Ï 🇺🇦🇬🇪ProClimate🌍ProPeace☮️ (@Disasterific2) May 7, 2023

I thought this kind of stuff was banned on Twitter. — CD74 (@ComputerDad74) May 7, 2023

