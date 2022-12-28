Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal surprised his sister with a beautiful Christmas gift. In a video shared on Instagram, his sister was recorded reading a Christmas card in which he wrote a personalized message and revealed that his Christmas gift for her was paying off her student loans. This video where she got up to hug him after learning about the gift is tearing people up on the internet. Check out this video here. Pikachu at NBA Game? Video Clip Captures Basketball Fan’s Dog Dyed in Yellow To Resemble the Famous Pokemon; Internet Doesn’t Approve.

Check Out The Video Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TSN (@tsn_official)

