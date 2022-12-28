A dog totally stole the show at an NBA game on December 27, and as many would argue, not for the right reasons. A video clip has surfaced that shows the dog at the Miami Heat vs. Minnesota Timberwolves basketball game dyed bright yellow and red near the cheeks to resemble the famous Pokemon Pikachu. As the clip started circulating on Twitter, many started reacting about how harmful the dye could be to the animal. You can watch this video clip here. World’s Oldest Dog Living Is 22-Year-Old Gino Wolf; Takes the Title from Former Oldest Dog for Guinness World Record (View Pics).

Watch The Clip Here

🐾😮 PIKACHU SPOTTED! A Miami fan's dog stole the show Monday night. Cameras spotted this pup painted yellow with red cheeks that resembled the #Pokemon character #Pikachu. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/ZwjVFEvRBV — John-Carlos Estrada (@Mr_JCE) December 27, 2022

