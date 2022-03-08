Each year on March 8, International Women’s Day is observed in order to celebrate the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. To mark the remarkable day sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has shared a mesmerizing sand art featuring a woman at Odisha's Puri beach. The sand artist posted a video of the art that is made by his students on his personal Twitter account. The caption of the post reads, "#InternationalWomensDay #IWD My students created SandArt on International woman’s day at puri beach in Odisha.#IWD2022". International Women's Day 2022 Messages & HD Wallpapers: Powerful Quotes, Warm Wishes, HD Images, Sayings And Thoughts To Celebrate The Special Occasion.

Have A Look:

