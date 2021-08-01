Artem Dolgopyat, Israel gymnast won the second-ever gold medal for his country at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, August 1 and it was definitely a moment to savor as the country's national anthem, 'Hatikvah' was being played. But fans familiar with Bollywood were quick enough to identify that the music sounded somewhat familiar--to that to the song 'Mera Mulk Mera Des' by Anu Malik from the movie Diljale.

See the video of their national anthem, here:

VIDEO: #ISR's national anthem, "Hatikvah," is played in Tokyo as the Israeli flag is raised in honor of gymnast Artem Dolgopyat, who just won the country's second-ever #Olympics gold medal. 🥇🇮🇱pic.twitter.com/IonEylUxlA — Avi Mayer (@AviMayer) August 1, 2021

This Twitter user found the resemblance!

India 🇮🇳 congratultes Israel on winning the #Olympics#Gold 💐 Today, On listening to the Israeli national anthem we came to know that, Bollywood had copied Israeli national anthem Tune & used it in a movie song, way before copying tune was cool 🙄https://t.co/tj7oMDndKQ — Rocket Singh 🚀 #Loki (@DegreeWaleBabu) August 1, 2021

This user shared the YouTube link of the song directly!

Is it just us?!

The National anthem tune has some familiarity to the Indian song.. Mera Mulk Mera Desh?? Or is it just me? https://t.co/mwf2IzoKR0 — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) August 1, 2021

This user came to the conclusion directly!

So Anu Malik copied this music for mera mulk mera desh — Khushboo Mattoo (@MattLaemon) August 1, 2021

