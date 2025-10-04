"Is women safety joke in India?", a woman said in her post on social media while claiming that a Blinkit delivery man touched her inappropriately. Sharing a video of the alleged assault on X (formerly Twitter), the woman said that a Blinkit delivery guy asked for her address again and then went on to touch her inappropriately. "This is NOT acceptable. @letsblinkit please take strict action. #Harassment #Safety @letsblinkit..is women safety is joke in India?," her post read. As per the CCTV footage, the incident took place at around 5:30 PM on October 3. The woman tagged Blinkit’s official account while sharing the footage. The viral clip shows Blinkit's delivery partner standing outside the woman’s residence as he takes out the package from his bag. As the video moves further, the woman is seen handing him cash as the delivery partner accepts it with his right hand. The video also shows the delivery partner holding the bag in his left hand as he gives her the package and touching her inappropriately with her right hand. The video also shows the woman taking a step back son after the delivery partner touched her. Sharing an update, the woman said that Blinkit is terminating the delivery partner's contract. ‘Women’s Safety in India Has Become Cruel Joke’: Woman Catches CRPF Personnel Secretly Clicking Her Pictures at Delhi Airport, CISF Responds to Viral Video.

Woman Claims Blinkit Delivery Man Touched Her Inappropriately, Shares Video

Blinkit has reached me out and i show them the proof They are terminating his contract, blocking him ! Thats it! — S🪐 (@eternalxflames_) October 4, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)