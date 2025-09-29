"Women’s safety in India has become a cruel joke", a woman said in a post on Instagram recently. She said that she was at the Delhi airport on September 16 when she saw a man secretly clicking pictures of her. "A man kept clicking pictures of me while pretending to be on a phone call. When I confronted him, he kept denying it — until I asked to see his phone. He had the photos. He had pictures of my legs," her post read. The woman identified as Aayesha Khan said that the shocking part of the incident was that the man was a CRPF personnel. "Women’s safety in India has become a cruel joke. And when those tasked with protecting us violate that trust, it’s more than just misconduct — it’s betrayal," she added. The viral video shows the woman confronting the accused CRPF personnel who is seen showing her the pictures he clicked of hers secretly. Responding to the viral video, CISF said that suitable action will be taken in connection with the incident. It must be noted that the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked with providing security at all civil airports in India. SpiceJet Kathmandu-Bound Flight SG41 Delayed at Delhi Airport After Technical Snag, Over 100 Passengers Deplaned (Watch Video).

CRPF Personnel Caught Clicking Pictures of Woman at Delhi Airport, Video Goes Viral

CISF Assures Action Against CRPF Personnel for Clicking Pictures of Woman

CISF promises action against CRPF personnel (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

