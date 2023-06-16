Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has always stunned us with his beautiful artwork. This time he has made another unique and astonishing sand art. Sudarsan Pattnaik's latest sand art features Lord Ram and Ram Mandir. Taking to Twitter, he shared a picture of the wonderful artwork. "Jai Shri Ram [sic]," he wrote in the caption of the beautiful sand art of Lord Ram. Cyclone Biparjoy Sand Art Photo: Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Important 'Don't Panic, Stay Safe' Message To Affected People With Sand Sculpture.

Check Lord Ram Sand Art Here:

