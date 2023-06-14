Sudarsan Pattnaik, a world-renowned and Padma Shri-awarded sand artist from Puri, has yet again wowed his audience with his mesmerizing art on Puri beach. The artist addressed the cyclone Biparjoy, which is developing fear in the mind of people. His new sand art attempted to calm people amidst the growing unrest due to cyclone Biparjoy. He shared the picture on social media with the caption, “Don’t panic, Stay Safe”. My humble appeal to the possible affected people through this sandart on #CycloneBiporjoy at Puri beach [sic]”. India Wins Maiden Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2023 Title, Sudarsan Pattnaik Dedicates Sand Art To Young Champions (View Pic).

See Picture of New Sand Art Design of Sudarsan Pattnaik:

“Don’t panic, Stay Safe”. My humble appeal to the possible affected people through this sandart on #CycloneBiporjoy at Puri beach. pic.twitter.com/Pg6siq87hs — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) June 13, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)