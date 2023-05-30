As he observed Memorial Day with the customary wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery, President Joe Biden praised the sacrifice of generations of US soldiers who died defending their nation. Biden, though, can be seen yawning, unsure of where to stand and how to salute, in several viral videos from the ceremony. For the 155th National Memorial Day Observance, Biden was accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, vice president Kamala Harris, and Harris' husband, Douglas Emhoff.

US President Joe Biden at Memorial Day Ceremony

Biden on Memorial Day: Confusion, yawning and not knowing how to salute. pic.twitter.com/1OWapR6zln — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 29, 2023

