UK comedian Joe Lycett, who had live-streamed himself destroying £10,000 cash as a protest against David Beckham's role as an ambassador for the Qatar World Cup 2022 has now revealed that he had not actually destroyed the cash and had in fact donated it to a charity, since destroying the cash would have been “irresponsible.” The comedian had given an ultimatum to the ex-England football player to drop the job in support of the LGBTQ+ community over Qatar's treatment of gay people. UK Comedian Shreds 10,000 Pounds over David Beckham Qatar World Cup Deal.

Check The Latest Statement By The Comedian Here

Previous Video of Shredded Cash That Went Viral

