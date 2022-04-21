Born in the year, 1832, Jonathan turned 190 this year and has become the world's oldest living turtle and land animal. As per the reports, his official record title is the oldest chelonian which is a category that encompasses all turtles, terrapins and tortoises. The turtle has earned the title of the world's oldest tortoise from Guinness World Records. Jonathan has been residing on the remote island of St. Helena in the South Atlantic since 1882. Extremely Rare White Albino Kangaroo Captured On Camera in Outback Queensland, Australia; See Viral Pictures.

Watch World's Oldest Land Animal:

