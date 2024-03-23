Princess of Wales Kate Middleton revealed her battle with cancer in a heartfelt video message on X on Friday, March 22. Following her announcement, an outpouring of support flooded social media platforms as netizens rallied around the beloved royal figure. Messages of prayer, comfort, and well-wishes echoed across the internet. Despite differing opinions, there's a unanimous call for empathy and respect, emphasising the importance of supporting Middleton and her family during this challenging time. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, Says She Has Cancer and is Undergoing Chemotherapy (Watch Video).

Kate Middleton's Cancer Revelation

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

Heartfelt Messages Flood Social Media

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, just announced to the world that she underwent surgery for abdominal cancer. Regardless of political affiliation, she deserves prayer not speculation or judgment This woman’s courage is tantamount to her strength Sending her love and light — It's 🇺🇸 Tiff 🇺🇸 (@TiffMoodNukes) March 22, 2024

Praying for the health and well-being of Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, in her battle against cancer. Wishing her and her family comfort, solace and privacy during this difficult time. 🙏🏼💐🕊️#GetWellSoonKate 📷 Odd Andersen©️ | AFP Getty pic.twitter.com/c1sBZV1UON — Tibor M. Kalman (@kalmantibs) March 22, 2024

Solidarity for Kate Middleton

💜💜💜 #Kate #KateMiddleton 💜💜💜#CatherinePrincessOfWales 💜💜💜#PrincessCatherine 💜💜💜 We love you and your family, Catherine. We stand by you and will always support you and your family. We are also sending positive energy to King Charles and Queen Camilla.💜💜💜👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/85574uwJtv — 👑HRH Princess Chelsy 👑 (@MrMrsHenryWales) March 22, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)