Can you imagine a snake standing straight like a man? Well, yes, this king cobra was captured standing straight and looking upright. The snake can be seen raising one-third of its body up on the ground. The video has been shared by the Indian Forest Service officer, Susanta Nanda. Giant Cobra Comfortably Sits in Car's Engine, Viral Snake Video From Thailand Will Make You Shriek in Horror!

King Cobra Standing Like Man

The king cobra can literally "stand up" and look at a full-grown person in the eye. When confronted, they can lift up to a third of its body off the ground. pic.twitter.com/g93Iw2WzRo — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) February 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)