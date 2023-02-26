The sight of snakes can be very terrifying and a recent video that has come up from Thailand shows a giant cobra wrapped around the engine of a car. It quickly went viral on social media just seeing the size of the huge cobra. The video was taken in Songkhla Province, Thailand. It was a nine-foot reptile resting under the hood of the car. Snake rescuers were called in to pull him out. It is a sign for you to check your car engine regularly! Video: Giant Cobra Found Hidden Inside Shoe in Karnataka’s Mysuru.

Watch Viral Video of Giant Cobra Curled Up in Car's Engine!

