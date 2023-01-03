The New Year has an excellent gift for stargazers, with the Quadrantids meteor showers peaking on January 3 and 4. These meteor showers have been active from December 26, 2022, and will continue till January 16, 2023. But we’re all excited now because this is the time when the meteor showers are at their peak! According to NASA, around 60-200 meteors can be seen in the sky around perfect night conditions, and this is also believed to be one of the best annual meteor showers! If you’re equally excited to watch this celestial phenomenon right now, you can get the live streaming link for Quadrantids meteor showers 2023 below. Quadrantids Meteor Shower 2023 Date & Visibility in India: Know Origin, Timings and Live Stream Details To Witness The Bright Fireball Meteors.

Get The Live Streaming Link Here

