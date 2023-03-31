South Korean blogger Jiwon, who goes by the name Korean G1 on Instagram, shared the cultural differences in company dinners between her native country and India. The clip opens with one of her dinners back in Korea, where she states that in Korea, bosses like individuals who drink well, and politeness is anticipated even in informal settings like post-work dinners. In India, however, she says that drinking alcohol is neither promoted nor frowned upon, while coworkers socialise and perform a dance together while having a great time. She interspersed this commentary with videos that appear to be of her at an Indian workplace party. Jiwon can be seen playing the DJ and dancing with her Indian coworkers in the viral video. Korean YouTuber Left Pleasantly Surprised As He Tastes Pani Puri, Requests More From Street Vendor (Watch Video).

Blogger Shows Difference in Company Dinners in S Korea Vs India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Korean G1 (@korean.g1)

