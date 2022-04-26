Soon after the Tesla CEO Elon Musk acquired Twitter at $44 billion, the hashtag #LeavingTwitter started trending on the platform in India. In a twisted takeover saga, the Twitter board initially tried to resist Elon’s takeover bid. However, the Tesla-boss sealed the deal after thorough deliberation. Meanwhile, many people were unhappy with the buyout. Let's take a look at some of the tweets.

Check Tweet:

Why is #leavingtwitter trending?! I hear the cancel culture and the censorship foot soldiers are panicking. No speech is hate speech. Free speech is absolutely a necessity to the survival of true democracy. Smart move by @elonmusk. — Yogeshwar Advait (@AdvaitYogeshwar) April 26, 2022

'Bird is Out of Cage':

The Bird finally leaving the cage #leavingtwitter pic.twitter.com/38jicA9ITb — Ratan Yogi (@ratan_yog) April 26, 2022

Well..

The people who say they are #leavingtwitter in India because @elonmusk bought it, are they same people who said they will leave India if @narendramodi becomes the PM. Twice. And NEVER did! — Shefali Vaidya. 🇮🇳 (@ShefVaidya) April 26, 2022

Check Out:

#leavingtwitter if you're leaving Twitter because it got acquired by someone who believes in free speech and that Twitter isn't censoring what conflicts your beliefs, we don't miss you.🤡🤡🤡 — Pooja Malhotra (@SandlasJasmin) April 26, 2022

And Finally, Donald Trump's Celebration After Twitter Gets Sold:

