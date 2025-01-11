The beloved anime Crayon Shin-Chan has inspired a unique creation in China. A devoted fan has built a stunning replica of the Nohara family home, a central element of the series, at Yun Duo Farm in Huzhou City. This impressive project, which reportedly cost USD 410k, has quickly become a local attraction. Beyond paying homage to the cherished anime, this fan has sparked interest in transforming the area into a replica of Kasukabe village, the fictional hometown from the series. Anime Series 'Dan Da Dan' Confirmed for Season 2 Return.

Replica of the Nohara Family Home From ‘Crayon Shin-Chan’

Take a Look at the Photos Below:

A man in China has spent $410K to build a house that looks exactly like the one from ShinChan. pic.twitter.com/mgV3WYCWyl — Anime News And Facts (@AniNewsAndFacts) January 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)