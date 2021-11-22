Anand Prakash Chouksey, a resident of Burhanpur in Madhya Pradesh, has built a home that looks like iconic historical monument Taj Mahal. Chouksey's Taj Mahal-like home has four rooms. He has given the home to his wife as a gift. Scroll down to see the pictures of his 21st century Taj Mahal.

Man Builds Taj Mahal-Like Home For Wife:

#MadhyaPradesh | Burhanpur resident Anand Prakash Chouksey builds a Taj Mahal-like 4 bedroom house, gifts it to his wife. pic.twitter.com/6ShpjqrJ7m — NDTV (@ndtv) November 22, 2021

