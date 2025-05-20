Amid heavy rains in Bengaluru leading to severe waterlogging, a man shared a viral picture showing ankle-deep water inside his car. Entrepreneur Arun Vinayak humorously captioned the post, "Building hardware in India is even harder if you have to make your office and cars and homes IP67. #underwater #batteryok #engineersnotok en route to work today,” referring to the waterproof rating standard. The post resonated with many netizens, who flooded the comments with jokes and witty remarks. One joked, “Dudes got a car with beach mode,” while another suggested turning the car into a “leg spa day,” by adding fish. Others humorously called for a kayak or dubbed the situation as the “Pradhan Mantri Ghar Ghar Submarine Yojana.” One also expressed concern, warning that driving in such conditions, especially with an automatic car, could be dangerous. Bangalore Rains: Heavy Overnight Rain and Thunderstorms Lash Bengaluru, Vehicular Traffic Affected Due to Waterlogging in Many Parts (Watch Videos).

Man’s Waterlogged Car Post Goes Viral

Building hardware in India is even harder if you have to make your office and cars and homes IP67. #underwater #batteryok #engineersnotok en route to work today pic.twitter.com/PJ9D1syuFl — Arun Vinayak (@Arun_Vinayak_S) May 19, 2025

'Dude’s Got a Car With Beach Mode': Netizen Reacts to Viral Post

Dudes got a car with beach mode 🤯 — Pranav🚀 (@pranavdotexe) May 19, 2025

'Make It a Leg Spa Day' User's Humorous Suggestion

throw in some fish and make it a leg spa day? 😂😂 — Jatin Gohil (@_jatingohil_) May 20, 2025

User's Hilarious Take: 'What You Actually Need Is a Kayak'

What you actually need, is a Kayak — 👨🏻‍💻@🇮🇳 (@asxyzp) May 20, 2025

'Ghar Ghar Submarine Yojana': PM Scheme Gets a Rainy Twist

Pradhan mantri ghar ghar submarine yojana — Shivansh Agrawal (@coastaldemigod) May 19, 2025

'Too Risky to Drive, Especially Automatic': Netizen Flags Safety Concern

Dangerous to drive the car let alone automatic — Parthasarathy Veeravalli 🇮🇳 (@pssv) May 20, 2025

