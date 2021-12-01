Pakistani human rights activist Malala Yousafzai has now officially become an Oxford University graduate by earning a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics. Malala graduated from the esteemed institution back in May 2020, but due to the ongoing pandemic, the graduation ceremony had to be postponed. In photos posted to Instagram, The Nobel Prize Winner posed in her cap and gown on the Oxford campus with the caption, “Some Latin was said and apparently I have a degree”. Malala also shared a slew of pictures from her graduation ceremony. She posed with her friends, family, and her husband Asser Malik.

Here Is The Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malala (@malala)

Asser Also Shared A Picture With Malala

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asser Malik (@asser.malik)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)