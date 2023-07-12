World Malala Day is celebrated on July 12 each year to honour Malala Yousafzai, the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize and a Pakistani advocate for girls' education, for her courage and advocacy. This year's International Malala Day commemorates the momentous 10-year anniversary of the life-altering incident in which the Taliban nearly killed Malala for her daring support of girls' education rights. Powerful Quotes By Malala Yousafzai, Sayings, HD Images And Thoughts To Honour The Young Activist.

International Malala Day 2023

12-july-- "International Malala Day" is celebrated every year on July 12 on the occasion of young activist Malala Yousafzai's birthday. The United Nations (UN) designated this date to be marked as Malala Day to honour the young woman🏞️.#MalalaDay #International #day #DAYS pic.twitter.com/XWeQlxaAdL — Haresh Chaudhary (@HareshC68543498) July 12, 2023

Malala Day!

On this special day, we honour the fearless spirit that continues to inspire girls around the world to pursue their dreams and break down barriers.Let's celebrate the courage and advocacy of Malala Yousafzai!#MalalaDay #malala #WomenEmpowerment #WorldPeace #Girlfights #Dream pic.twitter.com/F8VaCgDtg6 — TEDxKCMT (@tedxkcmt) July 12, 2023

Malala Day 2023

Malala Yousafzai Quotes

This quote from Malala Yousafzai is especially powerful in reminding us of the courage and strength. We are beautiful inside and out, and we should never be afraid to show our true selves or take risks in pursuit of our dreams - no matter how difficult the journey may seem. pic.twitter.com/rhkAUsLKhr — Sheri Turner (@sheerluckboutiq) July 11, 2023

Malala Yousafzai Messages

