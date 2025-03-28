West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s speech at Oxford University’s Kellogg College was disrupted by SFI-UK members, who raised slogans and questioned her governance. The left-wing student group later claimed responsibility, stating they protested against the “corrupt, undemocratic rule” of the TMC. When confronted about RG Kar Medical College, Banerjee dismissed it as a sub judice matter, urging students to strengthen their political party instead. In response to the interruptions, she dramatically held up an old photo of herself with a bandaged head, citing past attempts on her life. Further questions arose regarding the Tata Group’s exit from West Bengal, to which Banerjee once again referred to her past struggles. She criticized the disruptions, stating, “You are disrespecting your institution.” The heated event underscored tensions over her political legacy both in India and abroad. England: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Plays ‘Purano Sei Diner Kotha’ on Grand Piano at Oxford’s Randolph Hotel, Video Surfaces.

Mamata Banerjee Heckled by SFI-UK During Speech

VIDEO | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's speech at Kellogg College, Oxford University in #London was disrupted briefly after a group of protesters raised slogans over the issues of Bengal post-poll violence and RG Kar College case. (Source: Third Party) (Full video available… pic.twitter.com/xtbJKoW2bk — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 28, 2025

