In another video highlighting animal cruelty, a man could be seen violently slapping and kicking a donkey and abusing the helpless animal constantly. However, in the latter part of the video, the donkey gets his revenge back. The video was shared on Twitter by NCP leader Jitendra Awhad. In the first part of the video, the man can be seen repeatedly assaulting a donkey while holding the harness tied around the animal's neck. But when the man tried to ride on its back, the donkey swings into action and drops the man on the ground. The animal then grabs the man’s leg with his mouth and drags him around on the ground. Monkey Saves Kitten Stranded in Muddy Well in Old Video Goes Viral, Animal's Efforts Will Make You Smile Bright!

Donkey Gets His Revenge:

