In a video going viral on social media, a man sings “Pehla Nasha” on the streets of London. Vish, a popular social-media singer, shared a video of him sitting on a pavement and singing the iconic Bollywood song from “Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar”, originally sung by Udit Narayan. The video shows that the crowd was mesmerised by his voice and also tried to sing along with him. The video has garnered more than 16 million views within a week. ‘Bas Esa Office Mil Jaye’: Viral Video Shows Employees Doing Bhangra, Vibing to the Beats of Popular Punjabi Song Label Black (Watch).

Check Out the Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vish (@vish.music)

