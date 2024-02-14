Actress Alaya F has dropped a beautiful surprise for her fans on Valentine's Day. The actress dropped a video on her social media dancing to the iconic song "Pehla Nasha" from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikander with her mother and renowned actress Pooja Bedi, who also starred in it. Alaya F took to her Instagram to drop the special video on Valentine's Day. The video opens with a solo start from Alaya who is later joined by Pooja Bedi, and the mother-daughter pair gracefully dance to the melodious tunes of the hit song. Alaya F Is Too Hot to Handle in Shimmery Dark Blue Saree As She Flaunts Her Toned Bod in Sexy Video on Insta – WATCH.

Alaya F and Pooja Bedi Dance to “Pehla Nasha”:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alaya F (@alayaf)

