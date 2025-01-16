In Loveyapa, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s sizzling chemistry shines in the new romantic track Rehna Kol, a love anthem that captures the innocence and joy of young love. Interestingly, Junaid Khan replicates his father Aamir Khan's iconic slow-motion jump from Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar's track Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumar, paying a heartfelt tribute to him. With its catchy beat and the undeniable chemistry between the leads, Rehna Kol is already setting hearts aflame, making Loveyapa an eagerly awaited release. ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer: Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor’s Love Story Takes a Twist With Mobile Phones (Watch Video).

Rehna Kol Track

Pehla Nasha Pehla Khumar Track

