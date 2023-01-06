Everyone loves beautiful wordplay, and if you’re on Twitter, we know how one catchy thing can become the next fresh meme template. This is exactly what happened after Blinkit and Zomato’s billboard wordplay, where Blinkit started with “doodh mangonge, doodh denge” and Zomato followed with “kheer mangoge, kheer denge”. After these gems, it wasn’t too late before others like ColorsTV, Mumbai Police, and Punjab National Bank also joined in the fun with their quirky versions of the “Mangoge, Denge” templates. Cold Wave in Delhi Funny Memes and Hilarious Jokes Go Viral As North India Tries To Deal With the Brutal Winter Weather.

Check Out These 'Mangoge, Denge' Memes Here

Gems by PNB

Mumbai Police Couldn't Stay Behind!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Police (@mumbaipolice)

Another Collab

And More!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)