Sinhala song "Manike Mage Hithe" is one of the most viral YouTube videos of 2021, making its singer Yohani an overnight internet sensation. While the cover by Yohani, Satheeshan Rathnayaka and Chamath Sangeeth was released months ago, it continues to rule the hearts of netizens. The internet has been taken over with a plethora of trends, videos, and people’s own rendition of the song. Here's a list of some super cool and creative versions of the song we recommend you to watch to beat some of those midweek blues. Lyrics of 'Manike Mage Hithe' Song by Yohani and Satheeshan with English Translation! Watch The Viral Sri Lankan Song With Subtitles.

Two Himalayan Monks Shaking a Leg to the Rhythm of Manike Mage Hithe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himalayas monks‐_____ (@monks_himalayan)

Indio Air Hostess Dancing on the Song in an Empty Flight

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aᴀʏᴀᴛ urf Afreen (@_aayat_official)

Arabic Version of the Song Breaks the Internet

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐰𝐚 𝐊𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐥 🇧🇭 مروة خليل (@marwakhalil83)

An Instrumental Version of the Song by Ujjawalli

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ujjwal Kumar (@ujjwallive)

