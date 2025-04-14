Unless you live under a rock, you must have come across the audio “Ganne Ka Juice Bada Glass 20 Rupay Ka.” Currently ruling the Instagram trending audio, social media users have flooded the platform with funny, hilarious and relatable videos displaying sugarcane juice with the meme template audio in the background. Since the internet is obsessed with the summer trend, users got creative with an AI twist featuring US President Donald Trump. In the AI-generated viral video, the US President can be seen selling sugarcane juice with “Ganne Ka Juice Bada Glass 20 Rupay Ka” audio playing in the background. The Instagram reel sent users into a meltdown, with hilarious reactions flooding the comment section, albeit the US tariffs.

AI-Generated Video of Donald Trump Selling Sugarcane Juice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anmol Bohra (@meanmolhuu)

This Is How the Internet Reacted

Screenshot of Instagram Comments (Photo Credits: meanmolhuu/ Instagram)

