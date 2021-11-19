Moments after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the three farm laws will be repealed, an old video of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi began going viral on social media. In the video shared by Gandhi in January this year, the Congress MP can be heard saying, "Mark my words, the Modi government will be forced to withdraw the three farm bills." Farm Bills Withdrawn: 'We Have Decided to Repeal Three Farm Laws,' Says PM Narendra Modi in Address to The Nation on Guru Nanak Jayanti 2021.

Here's the old video of Rahul Gandhi going viral

Mark my words, the Govt will have to take back the anti-farm laws. pic.twitter.com/zLVUijF8xN — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 14, 2021

