Chester Zoo in England made a happy announcement a few days ago. It was about the birth of an aardvark, the first-ever in the zoo’s history of 90 years. In a lovely tweet, UK’s Chester Zoo revealed the new aardvark calf to be a girl. They also announced the newborn’s name - Dobby, inspired by the Harry Potter character of a house-elf. The hairless baby mammal does bear a resemblance to the warm-hearted yet eccentric fictional character. The medium-sized, burrowing, nocturnal mammal native to Africa was born to her 8-year-old mother, Oni, and her 6-year-old father, Koss. Extremely Rare! Newly Born 'Ghost Shark' Baby Discovered by Scientists In New Zealand (See Pic)

Uhh So Sweet!

…IT’S A GIRL 😍♥️ We’re over the moon to reveal that our new aardvark calf Dobby is a baby girl 🥰🙌#chesterzoo #wildlife #conservation #aardvark pic.twitter.com/DxIFfmbcPi — Chester Zoo (@chesterzoo) February 18, 2022

Meet Dobby – The FIRST Ever Baby Aardvark Born at UK’s Chester Zoo

Gets 'Real' Dobby's Approval

